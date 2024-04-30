From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Richmond Peace Vigil and Banner Drop Free Palestine
Friday, May 03, 2024
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Protest
Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, FPM, RCF
San Luis Avenue and Sacramento Ave, Richmond, California
Join us to stand for Peace and Justice everywhere and to reject the U.S.- Israeli genocidal war on the Palestinian People. Every Friday 3 PM to 6 PM at the Richmond I-80 overpass, at Sacramento Ave and San Luis Ave. Bring signs and flags large enough to be clearly visible to the thousands of commuters driving by. Everyone in solidarity with Palestine is welcome to Richmond’s weekly Peace Vigil.
