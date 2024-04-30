Santa Clara University: All Out for Gaza

Date:

Wednesday, May 01, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

SJP at Santa Clara University

Location Details:

Alameda Lawn, Santa Clara University

This Wednesday, see you at Alameda Lawn, Santa Clara‼️ No excuses. Say yes to divestment and show solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Gaza. 🍉🍉🍉 We support our fellow universities and the resilience they have shown on campuses. We must remain focused on speaking up for the people of Gaza.



To show solidarity and uplift their efforts to end complicity in the oppression and genocide of Palestinians, we will be holding a programming event on Alameda Lawn on SCU’s campus! Join us for speeches, music, and cultural dance. LETS SHOW UP AND SHARE OUR UNITY. WE MUST CONTINUE TO MAKE NOISE AND TAKE UP SPACE AS THIS GENOCIDE CONTINUES!!!



SPREAD THE WORD. SEE YOU ALL THERE.✌🏽