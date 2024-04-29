From the Open-Publishing Calendar
May Day Forum: Reproductive Justice is Labor's Fight!
Date:
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St. (near Ellis), San Francisco
7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49
Wheelchair accessible
Or on Zoom (Register: https://bit.ly/ReproJusticeLaborFight)
Join an International Workers Day Celebration with Jordana Sardo of Oregon AFSCME Local 88 Executive Board, and Labor Coordinator for National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice. From abortion, to gender-affirming care, to IVF and surrogacy, Sardo will speak about the ways the working class is fighting back, including the exciting campaign to get the AFL-CIO to call for an emergency conference on reproductive justice. “Reproductive Justice is Labor’s Fight!”
A light lunch will be served after the program.
Door donation: $3-$5
Lunch donation: $10-$15
For more information: https://socialism.com/event/public-forum-r...
