Join an International Workers Day Celebration with Jordana Sardo of Oregon AFSCME Local 88 Executive Board, and Labor Coordinator for National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice. From abortion, to gender-affirming care, to IVF and surrogacy, Sardo will speak about the ways the working class is fighting back, including the exciting campaign to get the AFL-CIO to call for an emergency conference on reproductive justice. “Reproductive Justice is Labor’s Fight!”A light lunch will be served after the program.Door donation: $3-$5Lunch donation: $10-$15Sunday, May 5, 2024, 12:00 noonNew Valencia Hall, 747 Polk St. (near Ellis), San Francisco7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near Muni #5, 19, 27, 31, 38, 49Wheelchair accessibleRegister for the Zoom livestream: https://bit.ly/ReproJusticeLaborFight To arrange childcare or volunteer, contact 415-864-1278, or bayareafsp [at] socialism.com