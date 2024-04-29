From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Overturning White Settler Colonialism
Date:
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Solidarity Movement
Location Details:
World Grounds Cafe
3726 MacArthur Blvd Oakland, CA 94619
Uhuru Solidarity Movement SF Bay Study Series
Overturning White Settler Colonialism
Sunday, May 5th, 10am to noon, in person at
World Grounds Cafe, 3726 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland
On zoom at https://tinyurl.com/uhurusolidaritysfbaystudy
The Uhuru Solidarity Movement West Coast presents a study on settler colonialism in its various forms - the Homestead Act, the Gold Rush and Zionism.
We will also discuss why we believe that white people supporting a free Palestine should join the Uhuru Solidarity Movement and join the Hands Off Uhuru anti-colonial free speech coalition
oakland [at] uhurusolidarity.org
For more information: https://www.uhurusolidarity.org/
