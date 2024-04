Uhuru Solidarity Movement SF Bay Study SeriesOverturning White Settler ColonialismSunday, May 5th, 10am to noon, in person atWorld Grounds Cafe, 3726 MacArthur Blvd, OaklandOn zoom at https://tinyurl.com/uhurusolidaritysfbaystudy The Uhuru Solidarity Movement West Coast presents a study on settler colonialism in its various forms - the Homestead Act, the Gold Rush and Zionism.We will also discuss why we believe that white people supporting a free Palestine should join the Uhuru Solidarity Movement and join the Hands Off Uhuru anti-colonial free speech coalition