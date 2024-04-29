top
International
International
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
International Government & Elections

African Religious Organizations Call for Tripling Size of Vulnerable Countries Fund

by Anjoulie Woodhead
Mon, Apr 29, 2024 10:56AM
Kenya President Ruto Hosts Heads of State and World Leaders for Aid Negotiations
The World Bank program that provides aid to poor countries should triple funding by 2030, said interfaith African organizations in a statement addressed to leaders meeting in Nairobi. On April 29th, the President of Kenya, William Ruto, hosts International Development Association (IDA) for Africa Heads of State Summit to mobilize funding for IDA. As the largest source of grants and low-cost, long-term loans to the poorest countries, IDA enables recipients to spend on poverty reduction and development priorities without adding to debt burdens.

“Countries in Africa, home to most of the IDA borrowers, spend three times servicing debt what they spend on health,” said Caritas Africa, the All Africa Conference of Churches, Islamic Relief and Jubilee USA Network in a statement. “In this region, which year after year sees the growing devastation of droughts, cyclones, land degradation and other effects of climate change, debt service amounts to 18 times their climate adaptation expenses.”

Negotiations with donors for replenishing the IDA aid program come to conclusion at the end of the year. IDA negotiates with donors and replenishes the aid resources every three years.

“Amidst staggering debt levels, IDA is the largest provider of funds that can help countries without creating more debt,” said Eric LeCompte, Executive Director of the religious development group Jubilee USA Network, one of the organizations signing the statement. “Dramatically boosting IDA funds can address growing crises in some of the poorest countries.”

Average incomes in one-third of IDA countries remain below pre-pandemic levels. The last replenishment, finalized in 2021, generated $93 billion over the 2022-2025 period. However, IDA borrows the bulk of those resources from private markets, whereas donor contributions have dropped for the last 10 years.

Read the Caritas Africa, All Africa Conference of Churches, Islamic Relief and Jubilee USA Network Statement to Leaders Meeting in Nairobi for the International Development Association Heads of State Summit here: https://assets.nationbuilder.com/jubileeusa/pages/132/attachments/original/1714159418/Statement_to_IDA_Summit_FINAL.pdf?1714159418
For more information: https://www.jubileeusa.org/press
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code