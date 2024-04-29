top
East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Community Ready Corps: Community Service Week

Oakland Tuesday, April 30, 12 - 4 PM 106 and McArthur
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Community Ready Corps
Location Details:
Oakland Tuesday, April 30, 12 - 4 PM 106 and McArthur
COMMUNITY READY CORPS (CRC) TO HOST CLEANUPS AND GIVEAWAYS IN RESPONSE TO CRIME AND BLIGHT.

(Oakland, California)—Community Ready Corps (CRC), based in Oakland, California, supports positive engagements with low-income families by participating in the Positive Pull Up this weekend. The event aims to promote cleaner and safer neighborhoods by finding solutions to local problems. The events are scheduled from April 27 to May 4, 2024, and everyone is invited to attend.

Tur-Ha Ak says, “CRC is committed to debunking the doom loop narrative. We have previously repaired restaurants' broken windows impacted by crime as part of our Positive Pull-Up Initiative, advocating for solution-focused strategies. We will continue to support our communities because Oakland’s legacy is about showing the world that whenever something goes wrong, our communities will pull together to fix the problem,” says Tur-Ha Ak.

This Saturday, CRC is dedicating critical services and having fun while doing it.”
Information on CRC’s Positive Pull-Up Initiative can be found on CRC’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. The group’s social media posts, showing dozens of Black community members cleaning up the streets with a large Black garbage truck (affectionately called “Big Black”), have been shared hundreds of times and inspired others to join them. It also includes CRC members providing gift cards and produce giveaways to support low-income families in Oakland.

CRC is independently funded and takes no government subsidies to provide necessary materials and equipment, such as their garbage truck, to tackle public safety concerns.

###
Community Ready Corps (CRC) is a Black self-determination organization that works to build capacity in 9 specific areas.
Click the link here for more information: http://www.crc4sd.org/

For more information: http://www.crc4sd.org/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 29, 2024 10:16AM
