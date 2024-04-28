top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/2/2024
California Health, Housing & Public Services

Reasonable Accommodations in Housing Workshop w/ Disablity Rights CA

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Time:
10:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Disability Rights California
Location Details:
Online event
Are you a person with disabilities that needs to make changes to your housing rules or to your home’s physical structures to make it more accessible? Join us to learn about your rights when it comes to asking for a “reasonable accommodation” or “reasonable modification”.

Thursday, May 2, 2024 @ 10:30 AM PT/California

RSVP: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/latest-news/reasonable-accommodations-in-housing-workshop


About the Workshop:

Tenants with disabilities have strong rights when it comes to their housing and what a housing provider is supposed to provide.

Join us to learn about your rights when it comes to asking for a “reasonable accommodation” or “reasonable modification” – which are adjustments to rules, policies, services, and even the physical layout of your home to make it more accessible for you. We'll walk you through the best practices, discuss any potential costs, and give you a heads-up on what to expect once you've made your requests.

QUESTIONS: If you still have questions after the workshop, you'll get a chance to chat with our Housing Stability Project team member in a private 15-minute consultation. If you need more in-depth support, we can set you up with a separate appointment.


Speaker: Tracy Walsh

Tracy Walsh is on Disability Rights California’s Housing Stability Project, where she assists tenants and unhoused people with disabilities with housing law matters. Before moving to California, Tracy investigated and prosecuted businesses who defrauded Illinois consumers and worked to obtain injunctive relief, full restitution for consumers, and civil penalties at the Office of the Illinois Attorney General. Prior to this, she defended homeowners in foreclosure lawsuits and also worked for the circuit court’s residential foreclosure division. Tracy started her public service career by prosecuting wage theft claims in federal court on behalf of nursery workers and landscapers.
For more information: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/latest-...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 28, 2024 1:50PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code