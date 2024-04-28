From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Reasonable Accommodations in Housing Workshop w/ Disablity Rights CA
Date:
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Time:
10:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Disability Rights California
Location Details:
Online event
Are you a person with disabilities that needs to make changes to your housing rules or to your home’s physical structures to make it more accessible? Join us to learn about your rights when it comes to asking for a “reasonable accommodation” or “reasonable modification”.
Thursday, May 2, 2024 @ 10:30 AM PT/California
RSVP: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/latest-news/reasonable-accommodations-in-housing-workshop
About the Workshop:
Tenants with disabilities have strong rights when it comes to their housing and what a housing provider is supposed to provide.
Join us to learn about your rights when it comes to asking for a “reasonable accommodation” or “reasonable modification” – which are adjustments to rules, policies, services, and even the physical layout of your home to make it more accessible for you. We'll walk you through the best practices, discuss any potential costs, and give you a heads-up on what to expect once you've made your requests.
QUESTIONS: If you still have questions after the workshop, you'll get a chance to chat with our Housing Stability Project team member in a private 15-minute consultation. If you need more in-depth support, we can set you up with a separate appointment.
Speaker: Tracy Walsh
Tracy Walsh is on Disability Rights California’s Housing Stability Project, where she assists tenants and unhoused people with disabilities with housing law matters. Before moving to California, Tracy investigated and prosecuted businesses who defrauded Illinois consumers and worked to obtain injunctive relief, full restitution for consumers, and civil penalties at the Office of the Illinois Attorney General. Prior to this, she defended homeowners in foreclosure lawsuits and also worked for the circuit court’s residential foreclosure division. Tracy started her public service career by prosecuting wage theft claims in federal court on behalf of nursery workers and landscapers.
For more information: https://www.disabilityrightsca.org/latest-...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 28, 2024 1:50PM
