Eyewitness Account of Gaza War w/ Humanitarian Doctor, Mohammed Subeh MD at SJSU
Date:
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Time:
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
SJSU Human Rights Institute, SJP and more
Location Details:
SJSU Science Building Room 258
At 4th Street and Swenson Gate
Downtown San Jose
At 4th Street and Swenson Gate
Downtown San Jose
Join us to hear Dr Mohammed Subeh (Emergency Medicine Dept., El Camino Hospital) speak on his experience with health care treating war victims in Gaza.
Dr Mohammed Subeh returned from Gaza on March 15 from an 8 week medical mission working with the International Medical Corps in establishing a field hospital in Rafah, Gaza.
He will also be participating in Q&A at the end. Come and hear his eyewitness report!
FB post: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=732496112394648&set=pcb.732496132394646
Human Rights Institute SJSU
Students for Justice in Palestine at SJSU
Students for a Democratic Society SJSU
SJSU ASA
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/sjsusjp/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 28, 2024 1:38PM
