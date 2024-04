Join us to hear Dr Mohammed Subeh (Emergency Medicine Dept., El Camino Hospital) speak on his experience with health care treating war victims in Gaza.Dr Mohammed Subeh returned from Gaza on March 15 from an 8 week medical mission working with the International Medical Corps in establishing a field hospital in Rafah, Gaza.He will also be participating in Q&A at the end. Come and hear his eyewitness report!FB post: https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=732496112394648&set=pcb.732496132394646 Human Rights Institute SJSUStudents for Justice in Palestine at SJSUStudents for a Democratic Society SJSUSJSU ASA