Beach Flats Community Garden Festival

Date:

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Campesina Womb Justice

Location Details:

10am: Beach Flats Bike Ride in Solidarity with Palestine, Meet at Town Clock

11am-1pm: Healing Clinic for Beach Flat Madrecitas

1pm: Barrio Poetry at Poet's Park

🌿🌹Come celebrate, center, and uplift the Brown Immigrant Community of Santa Cruz, Amah Mutsun Territory. The Beach Flats Garden, El Jardín De La Playa, is located on the corner of Third, Raymond, and Uden Streets and it is owned by the Santa Cruz Seaside Company, the largest tax revenue for the city of Santa Cruz. El jardín is the heart & soul of our local brown community. However, after the loss of 40% of the jardín in 2016 when the Seaside tried relocate the garden to increase commercial use, the community & garden haven’t had proper care and attention by city officials and the garden and even community vibrancy have deteriorated significantly. The jardín used to be and will continue to be a space for brown Indigenous immigrant folx to pant their ancestral foods autonomously and bring community together for traditional celebrations.



Please support our efforts to re establish support & solidarity with our community. Here and even, we’re constantly being under threat to losing our little connection to land and safe cultural green spaces.



We are still seeking all volunteers: jardín clean up crew, healers (curanderxs, sobadores, doctores, parteras), musicians, herbalists, poets, chefs, everyone feeling called to support, please see volunteer registration in bio or DM. Also seeking bikes, food, herbal gifts, and any money donations to make this a beautiful celebratory for the whole community y sobretodo para las madres de las Flats who have suffered so much grief from the institutionalization our brown siblings and invisibility of our culture and our brilliance. We have no other spaces. We must preserve el jardín de la playa. Join our bike ride & poetry show, bring healing & medicine for our people.



From the Flats Palestine, may all Indigenous Peoples Be Free ✊🏾❤️‍🔥🇵🇸🌹🌿