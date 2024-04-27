From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Know Your Rights Training w/ CodePink Palestine campaign & National Lawyers Guild
Monday, May 06, 2024
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Teach-In
CodePink and National Lawyers Guild
Online teach-in via Zoom
National Lawyers Guild will present a Know Your Rights Training!
Join CODEPINK Palestine campaign organizer, Nour, and our communications manager, Melissa for our online community call, "Missing Peace Mondays," where we come together to reflect, educate, and mobilize.
RSVP: https://www.codepink.org/missingp506
WHEN: May 6, 2024 at 5:00pm - 6:00pm (PDT)
WHERE: Zoom
CONTACT: Melissa [at] codepink.org
For more information: https://www.codepink.org/missingp506
