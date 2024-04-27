Workers Protest SFLC Honor for Zionist ILWU Pres Willie Adams: No Labor Support for Genocide by Labor Video Project

Workers protested the San Francisco Labor Council honoring of ILWU president Willie Adams at a COPE dinner. Adams flagrantly violated the ILWU policy of support for Palestinians and supported the Zionist regime. He also fired the Editor of the Dispatcher for telling him what the policy was. The SFLC leadership has also blocked any discussion of the genocie in Gaza and action to oppose it.