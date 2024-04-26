From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Webinar: Know Your Rights for College Students
Date:
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Time:
3:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Hear from legal and other subject matter experts about your rights and impactful protests.
Tune in to learn about your rights as a student protesting and advocating for Palestine on your college campus.
Tune in to learn about your rights as a student protesting and advocating for Palestine on your college campus.
For more information: https://action.cair.com/a/cair-kyr-college...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 26, 2024 8:48PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network