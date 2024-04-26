From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Webinar: Know Your Rights for College Students

Date:

Sunday, April 28, 2024

Time:

3:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom

Hear from legal and other subject matter experts about your rights and impactful protests.



Tune in to learn about your rights as a student protesting and advocating for Palestine on your college campus.

