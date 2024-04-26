top
View events for the week of 4/30/2024
Palestine International Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

Live from Gaza Part 2 Webinar: The Collapse of the Healthcare System

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Online (Registration link is below)
Join Eyewitness Palestine on Tuesday, April 30th at 9am PT for our second Live from Gaza webinar, focusing specifically on the collapse of the healthcare system following over six months and ongoing of enduring genocide. This special webinar will include four physicians, including clinic & hospital directors, that Eyewitness Palestine connected with during their time in Gaza on an emergency medical mission. During this webinar, Eyewitness Palestine is proud to highlight the voices of Dr. Mohammed Salamaa a pediatric physician at Emirati Hospital in Rafah; Dr. Moussa Abed, the Director of Tel Al-Sultan Clinic in Rafah; Dr. Kamal Khatib, the Director of Shuhada Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir Al-Balah; and Dr. Mohammed Al-Attar, the Director of the Indonesian Field Hospital in Rafah. These physicians will share the powerful and important testimony of their lives and work under genocide. As the threat of a ground invasion in Rafah looms closer, these healthcare workers continue to give their all to take of their communities. In response, the least we can do is listen and echo their stories.

Participation in this event is free as Eyewitness Palestine is seeking to highlight voices in Palestine as broadly as possible. Donations are appreciated.
For more information: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/8724...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 26, 2024 6:50PM
