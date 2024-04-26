From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sacramento Rally & Charity for Gaza
Date:
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
West Steps, CA State Capitol
1315 10th St.
Sacramento, CA
Rally & Charity for Gaza
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/rally-charity-fo...
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 26, 2024 5:06PM
