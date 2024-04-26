top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/2/2024
Palestine U.S. Anti-War

Webinar: Arming Israel

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
https://greenolivetours.com/online-events/arming-israel/
The Biden administration recently approved billions of dollars of additional military aid to Israel, including fighter jets and more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs.

Join the Green Olive Collective with Noam Perry of the American Friends Service Committee to learn about the role of the Unites States in arming the current military campaign in the Gaza Strip, about the specific weaponry supplied, and about the historic relationship between the two military powers. We will discuss how the military industry and arms trade function, and how we can hold corporations and governments accountable as we mark over half a year of devastation in the Gaza Strip.
Added to the calendar on Fri, Apr 26, 2024 1:01PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code