Webinar: Arming Israel
Date:
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Time:
10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
The Biden administration recently approved billions of dollars of additional military aid to Israel, including fighter jets and more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs.
Join the Green Olive Collective with Noam Perry of the American Friends Service Committee to learn about the role of the Unites States in arming the current military campaign in the Gaza Strip, about the specific weaponry supplied, and about the historic relationship between the two military powers. We will discuss how the military industry and arms trade function, and how we can hold corporations and governments accountable as we mark over half a year of devastation in the Gaza Strip.
