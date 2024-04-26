top
Indybay Feature

Seven Arrested at Wells Fargo Climate Protest

by Bay Area Climate Justice
Fri, Apr 26, 2024 10:40AM
Vigil held in main Wells Fargo branch
Vigil held in main Wells Fargo branch
original image (2027x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(San Francisco, April 24) - Seven local activists were arrested today for occupying the lobby of Wells Fargo branch at 464 California Street, after 30 concerned citizens conducted a solemn vigil to highlight the disconnectedness of environmental injustices and financial misconduct.

The vigil included a mournful choir calling out Wells Fargo’s complicity in climate chaos, interspersed with participants speaking the personal stories of individuals across the globe who are directly affected by the environmental offenses perpetrated by the bank. Participants shared these stories of loss, struggle, and resilience in the face of environmental degradation and corporate greed.

Outside, passersby were given flyers encouraging them to write to Wells Fargo’s Chief Sustainability Officer to send the message to top executives at Wells Fargo to take immediate action on climate justice.

Today’s action against Wells Fargo is part of a national campaign to demand that large banks divest from the fossil fuels that are killing the planet. 30 protesters were arrested this morning in a blockade of Citi Bank in New York City.

Local participating organizations included Oil and Gas Action Network, Extinction Rebellion SF Bay Area, Scientist Rebellion Turtle Island West and Third Act.

Wells Fargo has long been implicated in perpetrating a myriad of environmental violations, from toxic waste dumping to unchecked pollution, in addition to spending over $300 billion in 2016-2022 alone to support the fossil fuel industry. These offenses not only harm the planet but also disproportionately affect vulnerable communities, exacerbating existing inequalities and perpetuating environmental racism.

See all high resolution photos here.
