Golden Gate Protest for Palestine

Date:

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Time:

11:30 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Code Pink

Location Details:

Welcome Center, Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94129

MOTHERS and FATHERS OF THE WORLD UNITE:

We Demand ALL Children of the World Have Sufficient Food, Clean Water, Safe Shelter, and skies without bombs or war planes.



**We will march on the side walk (Eastside /Bay-side). We will not be shutting the bridge down.**



In light of US complicity in the ongoing genocide and forced starvation of the people of Gaza, we will put Palestine front and center. With over 12 thousand children killed and tens of thousands of children hungry and near famine in Gaza alone, not to mention the urgent crisis for the children of Sudan, Ukraine and Haiti, this is an urgent call for the global family to rise up for humanity.

FOOD NOT BOMBS! DEMILITARIZE NOW! FOOD to GAZA, not Weapons to Israel.

NO TAX $$ for GENOCIDE

Not Another Nickel, Not Another Dime, No more Money for Israel’s Crimes.

Diplomacy Not War!



Let’s again pay tribute to the original meaning of “Mother’s Day,” a global call to ABOLISH WAR:

We’ll read: Julia Ward Howe’s (1870) Mother’s Day Proclamation

11:30-11:45: Gather at the Welcome Center Plaza, on the East (Hill) side of the San Francisco end of bridge. Golden Gate Bridge Plaza, San Francisco, CA 94129



NOON: March Begins

1:30 pm: Short Rally after the March on the bridge.



IMPORTANT: Arrive 30-40 min. EARLY, as “The Authorities” purposely close nearby parking lots to discourage participation! Carpool or Take public transportation if you can.



Bring your mamas & grandmamas, sons, daughters, and grandchildren….bring the entire family, and friends too! War is not healthy for children and other living things!



Bring your Kaffiyeh’s, Palestinian Flags, and signs that speak for you.

Note: Authorities may restrict you from taking flags on the bridge…..wear it as a cape!

Signs larger than 2x3 ft. may also be restricted.



Optional: Bring a simple treat to share to celebrate 18 years of CODEPINK bridge walks, and our Bay Area community’s commitment to peace & justice!



We’ll sing John Lennon’s Imagine, one of Bay Area Troubadour Francis Collin’s favorite songs!

Francis Collins Presente!