Let Gaza Live!

Date:

Saturday, May 04, 2024

Time:

12:30 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Mega Mouth Rebels

Location Details:

One Ferry Plaza, San Francisco, CA

Rise Up Bay Area! Let Gaza Live! Come protest the genocide on Gaza.

Be in community, united against injustice.

Show up so Palestinians know we are still fighting for them!



In 6 months, over 34,000 have been killed, 8,000 are missing and almost 80,000 are injured.

Every day in Gaza:

360 people are killed, 144 children (1 every 10mins)

840 people are injured

1,008 bombs are dropped

288 buildings are destroyed



Israel has also waged war on the infrastructure for maximum damage to life in Gaza.

More than half of Gaza’s homes have been destroyed or damaged

80% of commercial facilities

90% of school buildings

11 out of 35 hospitals are partially functioning

83% of groundwater wells not operational

267 places of worship