top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 5/4/2024
Palestine California

Let Gaza Live!

Let Gaza Live poster by Mega Mouth Rebels
original image (1146x1385)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Mega Mouth Rebels
Location Details:
One Ferry Plaza, San Francisco, CA
Rise Up Bay Area! Let Gaza Live! Come protest the genocide on Gaza.
Be in community, united against injustice.
Show up so Palestinians know we are still fighting for them!

In 6 months, over 34,000 have been killed, 8,000 are missing and almost 80,000 are injured.
Every day in Gaza:
360 people are killed, 144 children (1 every 10mins)
840 people are injured
1,008 bombs are dropped
288 buildings are destroyed

Israel has also waged war on the infrastructure for maximum damage to life in Gaza.
More than half of Gaza’s homes have been destroyed or damaged
80% of commercial facilities
90% of school buildings
11 out of 35 hospitals are partially functioning
83% of groundwater wells not operational
267 places of worship
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/whiskyfoxtrotter/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 9:58PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$230.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code