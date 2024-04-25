From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Let Gaza Live!
Date:
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Time:
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Mega Mouth Rebels
Location Details:
One Ferry Plaza, San Francisco, CA
Rise Up Bay Area! Let Gaza Live! Come protest the genocide on Gaza.
Be in community, united against injustice.
Show up so Palestinians know we are still fighting for them!
In 6 months, over 34,000 have been killed, 8,000 are missing and almost 80,000 are injured.
Every day in Gaza:
360 people are killed, 144 children (1 every 10mins)
840 people are injured
1,008 bombs are dropped
288 buildings are destroyed
Israel has also waged war on the infrastructure for maximum damage to life in Gaza.
More than half of Gaza’s homes have been destroyed or damaged
80% of commercial facilities
90% of school buildings
11 out of 35 hospitals are partially functioning
83% of groundwater wells not operational
267 places of worship
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/whiskyfoxtrotter/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 9:58PM
