Indigefest
Date:
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
American Indian Resource Center at UCSC
Location Details:
Quarry Amphitheater, UC Santa Cruz
Hello all, AIRC presents Indigefest 24 !! 🎉🪶
🌼 Join us on Saturday, April 27th from 1pm - 4pm to celebrate Indigenous cultures across Turtle Island !! Doors open at 12:30pm at the Quarry Amphitheater!
🧡 Formerly known as Drum Feast, Indigefest is held annually since 2012 in honor of Sophia Garcia Robles.
🎊 Enjoy food, music, performances, and interact with local cultural and student organizations. There will also be a raffle with prizes from local businesses !!
Join us as a volunteer, your support makes a difference! UCSC affiliates can sign up to volunteer at bit.ly/49wXhVF
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6J66-LPRNC/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 25, 2024 2:48PM
