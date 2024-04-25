Indigefest

Date:

Saturday, April 27, 2024

Time:

1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

American Indian Resource Center at UCSC

Location Details:

Quarry Amphitheater, UC Santa Cruz

Hello all, AIRC presents Indigefest 24 !! 🎉🪶



🌼 Join us on Saturday, April 27th from 1pm - 4pm to celebrate Indigenous cultures across Turtle Island !! Doors open at 12:30pm at the Quarry Amphitheater!



🧡 Formerly known as Drum Feast, Indigefest is held annually since 2012 in honor of Sophia Garcia Robles.



🎊 Enjoy food, music, performances, and interact with local cultural and student organizations. There will also be a raffle with prizes from local businesses !!



Join us as a volunteer, your support makes a difference! UCSC affiliates can sign up to volunteer at bit.ly/49wXhVF