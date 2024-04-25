From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Webinar: Challenging Christian Silence Regarding the Gaza Genocide
Date:
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
bit.ly/0504024
The Palestinian Christian Alliance for Peace (PCAP), Friends of Sabeel North America (FOSNA) and a broad coalition of Christian Voices for Palestine invite you to "Challenging Christian Silence Regarding the Gaza Genocide" with Rev. Munther Isaac and Shane Claiborne. The moral courage and consistent prophetic witness displayed by Rev. Munther and Shane during these past months has put the western church to shame. May we learn from and follow their example.
Rev. Dr. Munther Isaac is the pastor of the Evangelical Lutheran Christmas Church in Bethlehem, academic dean at Bethlehem Bible College, and the director of the Christ at the Checkpoint conferences. His latest book is The Other Side of the Wall: A Palestinian Christian Narrative of Lament and Hope. Last December, Rev. Isaac's delivered a passionate Christmas sermon, "Christ in the Rubble," in which he bitterly decried the failure of Christian leaders, especially in the West, to stand with the Palestinians against the ongoing genocide in Gaza.
Shane Claiborne is a prominent speaker, activist, and best-selling author. Shane worked with Mother Teresa in Calcutta, and founded The Simple Way in Philadelphia. He heads up Red Letter Christians, a movement of folks who are committed to living "as if Jesus meant the things he said." Shane is a champion for grace which has led him to jail advocating for the homeless, and to places like Iraq and Afghanistan to stand against war. Now grace fuels his passion to end the death penalty and help stop gun violence.
