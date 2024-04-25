From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ceasefire Postcards Pop-Up
Date:
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Ceasefire Postcards
Location Details:
Heyma Yemeni Coffee, 1122 University Ave, Berkeley, CA
This week, in addition to writing to congressional representatives to end the genocide in Gaza, we will support the UCB students' demands for divestment by writing to the Chancellor, the UC Regents and the UC President.
We will join forces with postcards_buttons4palestine's initiative of writing to State Department officials to demand they immediately cease shipments of weapons to Israel in accordance to six U.S. human rights laws.
Scripts, addresses, a list of demands, and postcards will be provided. We encourage community members to bring stamps, as ours are limited.
We will meet at the Heyma Yemeni Coffee, located at 1122 University Ave in Berkeley from 1pm to 3pm.
We must increase the pressure on elected officials to stop the genocide in Gaza and settler violence in the West Bank. Write postcards with us; call Congress from home; join local actions; sign petitions; contribute to mutual aid groups; support ngos on the ground. We’re in this together for the long haul to end Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestine.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6LRHk9OXal/?i...
