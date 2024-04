WorkWeek on KPOO covers the Police Attack on Labor Palestine Rally At Labor Notes, SF Library Workers & French Railway Workers, East Palestine Class Action Settlement & Aussie MUA On Palestine Struggle

Police Attack Palestine Rally At Labor Notes, SF Library Workers & French Railway Workers https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-25-24-police-attack-palestine-rally-at-labornotes-sf-library-worker-french-rail WorkWeek covers the attack by police of a labor Palestine rally in front of the Labor Notes conference on April 19, 2024. Then WorkWeek covers a rally of San Francisco Library workers who are facing safety issues on the job and also privatization. SEIU 1021 and IFPTE Local 21 members talk about the issuesand the upcoming contract.Last WorkWeek looks at the struggle of French railway workers with CGT WFTU locomotive railway worker Axel Persson about the struggles in rail and the fight against privatization. He also discusses the role of the AFL-CIO and the danger of world war.East Palestine Class Action Settlement & Aussie MUA On PalestineWorkWeek hears from residents and workers of East Palestine about the proposed class action settlement to compensate the people of East Palestine. Residents LIUNA 1059 member Chris Albright and SEIU 1199 member Jamie Rae Wallace talk about the poisoning of the community by vinyl chloride which was ignited over the community by Norfolk Southern railway. They talk about the fight to get healthcare and the need to get President Biden to declare the area a mass incident casualty site under the Stafford Act.Next WorkWeek interviewed Maritime Union of Australia Sydney Branch secretary Paul Keating about the struggle to shutdown the Zim line in solidarity with Palestinian workers. He also discusses the war drive by the US to surround China and the AUKUS agreement.WorkWeek