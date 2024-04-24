From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Leslie Simon: "Project Survive"
Date:
Sunday, May 19, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/95127578495?pwd=UFdEQ3RzQkZZQ0xDUUhrL2NmVE12QT09
Meeting ID: 951 2757 8495
Passcode: 689999
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/95127578495?pwd=UFdEQ3RzQkZZQ0xDUUhrL2NmVE12QT09
Meeting ID: 951 2757 8495
Passcode: 689999
Many people are familiar with the "Cycle of Violence" first outlined by Lenore Walker in her book The Battered Woman (1979), which describes intimate partner violence as moving through three phases: honeymoon, tension building, explosion, and back to honeymoon. In the scenarios Walker described, the victim does not fight back. But we now understand some victims do fight back. Sometimes it's self-defense, but other times it is a phenomenon called "violent resistance," which is another factor that makes it difficult for people being abused to leave abusive relationships. By understanding all the reasons victims find it hard to leave, we can become more compassionate and supportive friends and family to them.
Leslie Simon founded “Poetry for the People” at City College of San Francisco in 1975 and taught for many years in the Women’s and Gender Studies Department, which she chaired for a decade. In 1994, Leslie founded Project SURVIVE, City College’s nationally recognized, award winning sexual violence prevention program, which she coordinated for nearly 25 years.Leslie has received awards for her teaching and program development including the Stanback-Stroud Diversity Award from the California Community College State Academic Senate and the KQED Women’s History Month Local Hero Award. Leslie co-founded and co-coordinates (with Ann Wettrich) Groundswell, an architectural literacy program housed in the Interdisciplinary Studies Department at City College. They taught “Introduction to Museum Studies for nearly a decade and are currently developing a Museum Studies and Social Justice certificate.
Leslie Simon founded “Poetry for the People” at City College of San Francisco in 1975 and taught for many years in the Women’s and Gender Studies Department, which she chaired for a decade. In 1994, Leslie founded Project SURVIVE, City College’s nationally recognized, award winning sexual violence prevention program, which she coordinated for nearly 25 years.Leslie has received awards for her teaching and program development including the Stanback-Stroud Diversity Award from the California Community College State Academic Senate and the KQED Women’s History Month Local Hero Award. Leslie co-founded and co-coordinates (with Ann Wettrich) Groundswell, an architectural literacy program housed in the Interdisciplinary Studies Department at City College. They taught “Introduction to Museum Studies for nearly a decade and are currently developing a Museum Studies and Social Justice certificate.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 24, 2024 3:54PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network