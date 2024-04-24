top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Arts + Action LGBTI / Queer

2024 FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL of transgender and queer performance

2024 Fresh Meat Festival Flyer in green and purple with Iman in a silver outfit dancing
original image (540x540)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, June 21, 2024
Time:
8:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Fresh Meat Productions
Location Details:
Z Space
450 Florida St
San Francisco, CA 94110
The wildly-popular FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL of Trans & Queer Performance is back with edgy, exquisite, extraordinary dance, theater and live music … and is brimming with world premieres!

Voguing superstars, Deaf theater visionaries, queer Salsa champions, Trans-americana music, taiko, hip-hop, comedy, South Asian contemporary dance, Bomba music and dance, and much MORE!

The 23rd annual FRESH MEAT FESTIVAL is thrilled to premiere new works commissioned especially for the festival by our 2024 FRESH WORKS! Commissioned artists: LBXX, Christopher Smith, Lady Dane Figueroa Edidi and Mark Travis Rivera.

The festival lineup also features: Batey Tambó, DJ ONYX MOSCHINO ESCADA, Iman, Ishami Dance Company, Lottie Riot, The Monarchs, Queer Taiko, Sean Dorsey Dance, Shawna Virago, femme-cee Churro Nomi and more!

KN95 masks will be provided and required. ASL Interpretation will be provided at all performances. Z Space theater is wheelchair accessible and has all-gender bathrooms.

Full lineup announced: May 13
Tickets go on sale: May 13, 2024

ALL-NEW THIS YEAR: COMMUNITY CLASSES!
To kick off the 2024 Festival, Fresh Meat is excited to announce a new series of classes on Thursday June 13 at the nearby Joe Goode Annex, featuring:
4:30-5:30 pm - Seated dance class/party for all ages with Kim Ip
6:00-7:00 pm - Sound bath offering from B Dukes
7:30-9:00 pm - All-levels movement class for trans/nb movers with Becca Dean
For more information & registration, visit freshmeatproductions.org.
For more information: https://freshmeatproductions.org/2024-fres...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 24, 2024 1:33PM
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
