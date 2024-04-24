From the Open-Publishing Calendar
20 Parking Pay Stations Sabotaged for Rosebud and People’s Park
Anarchist sabotage in the dead of night.
Under a hazy April moon we sabotaged 20 City of Berkeley and UC Berkeley parking pay stations by filling them with expanding construction foam. We made sure that the foam got deep inside the machines so they would be as damaged as possible. This is our most recent contribution to the legacy of anarchist martyr Rosebud Abigail Denovo and the defense of People’s Park.
If the City of Berkeley and UCB wants to take People’s Park, we will make them pay.
Our action is inspired by a similar one carried out earlier this month by another group in Oakland that acted in solidarity with the Palestinian people. Insurrectionary greetings to all those who strike back at the colonialist nightmare.
We urge other rebel fighters to attack UC Berkeley and City of Berkeley property.
-some anarchists
