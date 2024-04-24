From the Open-Publishing Calendar
AK Press Presents: Raúl Zibechi's Constructing Worlds Otherwise
Saturday, April 27, 2024
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Panel Discussion
SubRosa Community Space
SubRosa 703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, CA
Join us for the West Coast book launch of Constructing Worlds Otherwise including a discussion on the struggles that connect the global north and global south.
