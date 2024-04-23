From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Aromas Community Market
Date:
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Aromas Community Grange and Terra Cultura
Location Details:
Aromas Community Grange
361 Rose Ave., Aromas CA 95004
361 Rose Ave., Aromas CA 95004
The Aromas Community Market is back!
Sunday, June 9th from 9:30am to 1:00pm
Outside the Aromas Community Grange Hall: 361 Rose Ave., Aromas
Come gather with neighbors and friends and enjoy great music, delicious food, and peruse all our local vendors have to offer!
Whether you are looking for the freshest produce from local growers at great prices, or a beautiful succulent arrangement to decorate your home, freshly baked sourdough bread or the work of local artisans, we have it all.
A portion of your purchases will go towards supporting the Aromas Grange Pavilion Project.
The Aromas Community Market will be held the second Sunday of every month from 9:30am to 1:00pm June-October.
Hope to see you there!
Sunday, June 9th from 9:30am to 1:00pm
Outside the Aromas Community Grange Hall: 361 Rose Ave., Aromas
Come gather with neighbors and friends and enjoy great music, delicious food, and peruse all our local vendors have to offer!
Whether you are looking for the freshest produce from local growers at great prices, or a beautiful succulent arrangement to decorate your home, freshly baked sourdough bread or the work of local artisans, we have it all.
A portion of your purchases will go towards supporting the Aromas Grange Pavilion Project.
The Aromas Community Market will be held the second Sunday of every month from 9:30am to 1:00pm June-October.
Hope to see you there!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 23, 2024 10:58PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network