Aromas Community Market

Date:

Sunday, June 09, 2024

Time:

9:30 AM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Aromas Community Grange and Terra Cultura

Location Details:

Aromas Community Grange

361 Rose Ave., Aromas CA 95004

The Aromas Community Market is back!



Sunday, June 9th from 9:30am to 1:00pm

Outside the Aromas Community Grange Hall: 361 Rose Ave., Aromas



Come gather with neighbors and friends and enjoy great music, delicious food, and peruse all our local vendors have to offer!



Whether you are looking for the freshest produce from local growers at great prices, or a beautiful succulent arrangement to decorate your home, freshly baked sourdough bread or the work of local artisans, we have it all.



A portion of your purchases will go towards supporting the Aromas Grange Pavilion Project.



The Aromas Community Market will be held the second Sunday of every month from 9:30am to 1:00pm June-October.



Hope to see you there!

