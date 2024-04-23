top
Aromas Community Market

Flier with a picture of people at a market. The event details and description are listed below the image.
Date:
Sunday, June 09, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Aromas Community Grange and Terra Cultura
Location Details:
Aromas Community Grange
361 Rose Ave., Aromas CA 95004
The Aromas Community Market is back!

Sunday, June 9th from 9:30am to 1:00pm
Outside the Aromas Community Grange Hall: 361 Rose Ave., Aromas

Come gather with neighbors and friends and enjoy great music, delicious food, and peruse all our local vendors have to offer!

Whether you are looking for the freshest produce from local growers at great prices, or a beautiful succulent arrangement to decorate your home, freshly baked sourdough bread or the work of local artisans, we have it all.

A portion of your purchases will go towards supporting the Aromas Grange Pavilion Project.

The Aromas Community Market will be held the second Sunday of every month from 9:30am to 1:00pm June-October.

Hope to see you there!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 23, 2024 10:58PM
