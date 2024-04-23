Transforming Conflict: An Interdisciplinary Conversation

Date:

Friday, May 10, 2024

Time:

8:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Netta Avineri

Location Details:

Middlebury Institute of International Studies, 460 Pierce Street, Monterey

Join the Graduate Pillar of the Kathryn Wasserman Davis Collaborative in Conflict Transformation for a day of dialogue, storytelling, and discussion about conflict transformation at local and global scales - community-based advocacy, countering extremism, environmental conflict, intercultural engagement, peacebuilding, and more. 65 Conflict Transformation Fellows as well as faculty and staff will share in a range of formats about their year-long projects, courses, research, immersive experiences, and community engagement focused on social change.



Time & Location 📍:

8:30-9:00 am: Breakfast, Mingling [In-Person] – McCone Upper Atrium

9:15-10:15 am: Introductory remarks, Faculty panel [Blended Synchronous] – Irvine Auditorium

10:30 am-12:00 pm: CT Fellows Interactive project sharing [In-Person, Zoom] – Holland Center

12:15-1:15 pm: Lunch [In-Person] – Holland Patio

1:30-2:30 pm: Insights and next steps, Closing remarks [Blended Synchronous] – Irvine Auditorium