Transforming Conflict: An Interdisciplinary Conversation
Date:
Friday, May 10, 2024
Time:
8:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Netta Avineri
Location Details:
8:30-9:00 am: McCone Upper Atrium
9:15-10:15 am: [Blended Synchronous] – Irvine Auditorium
10:30 am-12:00 pm: [In-Person, Zoom] – Holland Center
12:15-1:15 pm: Holland Patio
1:30-2:30 pm: [Blended Synchronous] – Irvine Auditorium
Middlebury Institute of International Studies, 460 Pierce Street, Monterey
Join the Graduate Pillar of the Kathryn Wasserman Davis Collaborative in Conflict Transformation for a day of dialogue, storytelling, and discussion about conflict transformation at local and global scales - community-based advocacy, countering extremism, environmental conflict, intercultural engagement, peacebuilding, and more. 65 Conflict Transformation Fellows as well as faculty and staff will share in a range of formats about their year-long projects, courses, research, immersive experiences, and community engagement focused on social change.
Time & Location 📍:
8:30-9:00 am: Breakfast, Mingling [In-Person] – McCone Upper Atrium
9:15-10:15 am: Introductory remarks, Faculty panel [Blended Synchronous] – Irvine Auditorium
10:30 am-12:00 pm: CT Fellows Interactive project sharing [In-Person, Zoom] – Holland Center
12:15-1:15 pm: Lunch [In-Person] – Holland Patio
1:30-2:30 pm: Insights and next steps, Closing remarks [Blended Synchronous] – Irvine Auditorium
For more information: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLS...
