Webinar: Anatomy of a Genocide: A Conversation with Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese
Date:
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Time:
8:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Join the National Lawyers Guild for an in-depth conversation with United Nations Special Rapporteur on Palestine, Francesca Albanese, to discuss her recent report, “Anatomy of a Genocide.”
Moderated by Leigha Gillespie, co-chair, Palestine Subcommittee
Added to the calendar on Tue, Apr 23, 2024 5:38PM
