On April 25thNo Honors For Labor Zionist “Leaders”Zionsts Honoring Zionists In LaborLabor/Community Picket At SF Labor Council COPE Dinners Honoring ILWU President Willie AdamsThursday April 25 5:00 PMIntercontinental Hotel888 Howard St./5th St.San FranciscoTrade unionists from throughout the bay area will be protesting the San Francisco Labor Council leadership 2024 COPE banquet honoring ILWU international president Willie Adams. Despite the fact that the ILWU had a union policy of support for the rights of the Palestinians Adams took a Zioninst funded trip to Israel and wrote an article in the ILWU Dispatcher defending the Zionist regime and leaving out any mention of the struggle of the Palestinians for their land and for justice against the apartheid state.When the former editor of the dispatcher Steve Stallone told Adams this article violated the official policy of the union he fired him violating his labor rights and violating the union contract. This so called president is supporting the US capitalist war in Ukraine but has refused to oppose the genocide in Gaza.The leadership of the SF Labor Council r since November has also bureaucratically blocked any discussion of the genocide by ignoring resolutions from the APWU and other SFLC locals. The Executive VP and president of SEIU 87 Olga Miranda is an also big supporter of AIPAC and spoke a their convention. She has attacked delegate who brought up the defense of Palestinian children saying we should only worry about our own.These US labor Zionists have to be driven out of the leadership of labor including the top leaders of the AFL-CIO who support the racist Histadrut Israeli trade union company union and have helped work to support the former apartheid regime in South Africa.They have blood on their hands and while they support billions more for wars in Ukraine, Israel and Asian they refuse to mobilize for worker in San Francisco and the US.We need a general strike to shutdown all ship of goods and weapons and Israel and a mass democratic labor party that has a program for working people and against the imperialist war drive.The Main Enemy Is At Home! General Strike To Stop The GenocideUS and Global Labor Boycott of All Weapons and Trade With IsraelBreak AFL-CIO Ties To Zionist HistadrutZionists Out Of AFL-CIO & ILWU LeadershipVictory To Palestinian Workers and PeopleEndorsed byUnited Front Committee For A Labor Party, Mothers On The March, The Revolutionary Workers Front 