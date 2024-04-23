From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Honors for Labor Zionist “Leaders” Zionists Honoring Zionists in Labor
Thursday, April 25, 2024
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Protest
UFCLP
Intercontinental Hotel
888 Howard St./5th St.
San Francisco
On April 25th
No Honors For Labor Zionist “Leaders”
Zionsts Honoring Zionists In Labor
Labor/Community Picket At SF Labor Council COPE Dinners Honoring ILWU President Willie Adams
Thursday April 25 5:00 PM
Intercontinental Hotel
888 Howard St./5th St.
San Francisco
Trade unionists from throughout the bay area will be protesting the San Francisco Labor Council leadership 2024 COPE banquet honoring ILWU international president Willie Adams. Despite the fact that the ILWU had a union policy of support for the rights of the Palestinians Adams took a Zioninst funded trip to Israel and wrote an article in the ILWU Dispatcher defending the Zionist regime and leaving out any mention of the struggle of the Palestinians for their land and for justice against the apartheid state.
When the former editor of the dispatcher Steve Stallone told Adams this article violated the official policy of the union he fired him violating his labor rights and violating the union contract. This so called president is supporting the US capitalist war in Ukraine but has refused to oppose the genocide in Gaza.
The leadership of the SF Labor Council r since November has also bureaucratically blocked any discussion of the genocide by ignoring resolutions from the APWU and other SFLC locals. The Executive VP and president of SEIU 87 Olga Miranda is an also big supporter of AIPAC and spoke a their convention. She has attacked delegate who brought up the defense of Palestinian children saying we should only worry about our own.
These US labor Zionists have to be driven out of the leadership of labor including the top leaders of the AFL-CIO who support the racist Histadrut Israeli trade union company union and have helped work to support the former apartheid regime in South Africa.
They have blood on their hands and while they support billions more for wars in Ukraine, Israel and Asian they refuse to mobilize for worker in San Francisco and the US.
We need a general strike to shutdown all ship of goods and weapons and Israel and a mass democratic labor party that has a program for working people and against the imperialist war drive.
The Main Enemy Is At Home! General Strike To Stop The Genocide
US and Global Labor Boycott of All Weapons and Trade With Israel
Break AFL-CIO Ties To Zionist Histadrut
Zionists Out Of AFL-CIO & ILWU Leadership
Victory To Palestinian Workers and People
Endorsed by
United Front Committee For A Labor Party, Mothers On The March, The Revolutionary Workers Front
For More Info:
http://www.ufclp.org
info [at] ufclp.org
Free Free Palestine! Workers & General Strike NOW At SFLC Meeting To Stop US Supported Gaza Genocide
https://youtu.be/ZOeSpxHsYRg
Workers Demand General Strike To Free Palestine At SF Labor Council As Bureaucrats Shutdown Action
https://youtu.be/EY_vhLr2__0
SEIU 87 Pres Olga Miranda At 2016 AIPAC Conference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd6JHMYr2ps
Protest At SFLC No AFL-CIO Support For Genocide In Palestine! Break Ties With Israeli Histadrut
https://youtu.be/dJ-BNOhAxR4
AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI
The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8
US Labor Has Long Been a Stalwart Backer of Israel. That’s Starting To Change
https://jacobin.com/2023/11/us-labor-israel-palestine-solidarity-history#:~:text=The%20US%20labor%20movement%20has,moments%20are%20becoming%20increasingly%20common.&text=Our%20new%20issue%2C%20“Aging%2C”%20is%20out%20now.
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza
The AFL-CIO Squashed a Council's Cease-Fire Resolution. What Does It Say About Labor Right Now?
https://inthesetimes.com/article/afl-cio-israel-palestine-ceasefire-resolution-gaza
UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
SF Mayor Lee's Ally SEIU 87 Pres Miranda Physically Assaulted Dissident At Union
https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2017/04/27/18798906.php
ILWU 10 Solidarity Meeting On Palestine: An Injury To One Is An Injury To All
https://youtu.be/XiPs6lccJM0
ILWU Local 10 held a solidarity meeting on the struggle of Palestinian workers and people on February 24, 2024. The participants talked about the long history of the ILWU of International solidarity and why internationalism is a key element for workers and unions. Speakers also included honorary ILWU Local 10 member Angela Davis and past ILWU International President Brian McWilliams Also Palestinian UESF member Mandel Herzallah with the Palestinian Community Network as well as Dr. Jess Ghannam of UCSF who is also with Healthcare Workers For Palestine and Arab Talk on KPOO radio spoke.
Additional Media:
ILWU Bay Area Members Speak Out On Israeli ZIM Ship Volans, Palestinians, Israel & Picket In Oakland
https://youtu.be/bjVpd-E0SCo
Israeli ZIM Volans Blocked In Oakland As ILWU 10 Members Refuse To Cross Picket Line Of Hundreds
https://youtu.be/Aht5wKqCVA0
May 25th NCDC-ILWU Statement On Palestine
https://blocktheboat.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/ILWU-Northern-California-Palestine.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0dB0rVYQaY-2mIFAFcfAE10GO3N0SLhZt35M65Wlf6R_sWRWVXLA4ENfA
International Dockworkers Council strongly condemns the massacre of civilians and children in Palestine. http://www.idcdockworkers.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/The-IDC-strongly-condemns-the-massacre-of-civilians-and-children-in-Palestine.-Unconditional-support-to-the-Palestinian-General-Strike.-.pdf
Israel Zim Line Hit With Pickets-ILWU 10 & 34 Workers Stand Against Israeli Apartheid
https://youtu.be/2Gp503j9WSk
Israeli Zim Ship Shanghai At Standstill In Oakland By ILWU Action & Picket LIne
https://youtu.be/Wy5JuSB-0O8
ILWU Rank and File Back Picket Of Zim ship Piraeus At Port Of Oakland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZK1hoSkR_c&feature=youtu.be
Mass March & Picket At Oakland Port To Stop Israel's Zim Line Ship Piraeus To Protest Crimes In Gaza
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcJHlnq4YIo
Danny Glover Joins ILWU 10 In Supporting Freedom For Mumia on February 16, 2023
https://youtu.be/j0qJX4zDf9s
ILUW 1984 San Francisco Local 10 & 34 Anti-Apartheid Action Against Racist South African Government
https://youtu.be/bv0sM07_Yw8
The Isreali Histadrut, The AFL-CIO, Zionism & Labor Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/aH2JslHpeZk
ILWU Struggles 1984-2010, The Struggle Continues
https://youtu.be/ABosvjawnj4
Bay Area Unions & Thousands Of Workers Rally & March For Palestine In Oakland
https://youtu.be/L9k79honqI
A At Google Thousands Demand No Tech For Genocide & Google Workers Speak Out On Googles $1.2B contract
https://youtu.be/zhkqNHXK-Wk
AFL-CIO, Stop Supporting Israeli Genocide
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bNNXfok7XyI
The War On Palestinians & The US Labor Movement with NWU President Larry Goldbetter
https://youtu.be/j6hr4BtGTu8
Palestinian Trade Unions Call for an End to Arming Israel
https://merip.org/2023/10/palestinian-trade-unions-call-for-an-end-to-arming-israel/
The AFL-CIO, SF Labor Council, Zionism, Apartheid & Labor Imperialism With Jeff Blankfort https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-11-2-23-the-afl-cio-racism-apartheid-zionism-giwusa-president-on-nambiagaza
UAW 2865 Calls On California Leaders To Demand. A Ceasefire And An End To The Occupation Of Palestine
https://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-calls-on-california-leaders-to-demand-a-ceasefire-and-an-end-to-the-occupation-of-palestine/
The Israeli Histadrut, Zionism, The AFL-CIO & Imperialism With Carol Lang
https://youtu.be/HLtLDS0FbSE
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
