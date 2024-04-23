ACLU Responds to California Supreme Court Ruling on Minimum Wage for Incarcerated Workers by ACLU

OAKLAND, Calif., April 22, 2024 — The California Supreme Court ruled today that the state’s minimum wage law does not apply to people working for private companies while they are held in pretrial detention in California’s jails. The lawsuit, Ruelas v. County of Alameda, was brought by people incarcerated at the Santa Rita Jail in Alameda County who worked without compensation for Aramark, a for-profit corporation that provides food in jails and prisons.