top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/28/2024
East Bay Police State & Prisons

Berkeley Copwatch Community Cookout

Rainbow text on black background reads Copwatch Community Cookout and Know Your Rights Training. 1 to 4pm. Free food, veggie options.
original image (1545x2000)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Berkeley Copwatch
Email:
Phone:
(510) 548-0425
Location Details:
The Grassroots House
2022 Blake Street Berkeley, CA 94704
(in the backyard)
Come join Copwatch at The Grassroots House for an afternoon of food and community! Our Copwatch Community Cookout is a chance for folks to come together, share a meal, and build connections. Whether you're a longtime activist or just curious about what we do, everyone is welcome. Join us Sunday 4/28 from 1-4pm at 2022 Blake St (the Grassroots House).

Get to know the Copwatch community and hear about the work we are doing and how you can get involved.

Know Your Rights Training: Learn (or refresh) your rights when interacting with or copwatching the police.

Free food! We'll have grill fired up, music playing, and plenty of space to relax and enjoy the day.

Let's eat, chat, and strengthen our community bonds. See you there!

Berkeley Copwatch is a grassroots volunteer group. We believe that watching the police is a crucial first step in the process of organizing.
For more information: https://www.berkeleycopwatch.org/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 22, 2024 10:04PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$260.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code