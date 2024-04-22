From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Berkeley Copwatch Community Cookout
Date:
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Berkeley Copwatch
Email:
Phone:
(510) 548-0425
Location Details:
The Grassroots House
2022 Blake Street Berkeley, CA 94704
(in the backyard)
2022 Blake Street Berkeley, CA 94704
(in the backyard)
Come join Copwatch at The Grassroots House for an afternoon of food and community! Our Copwatch Community Cookout is a chance for folks to come together, share a meal, and build connections. Whether you're a longtime activist or just curious about what we do, everyone is welcome. Join us Sunday 4/28 from 1-4pm at 2022 Blake St (the Grassroots House).
Get to know the Copwatch community and hear about the work we are doing and how you can get involved.
Know Your Rights Training: Learn (or refresh) your rights when interacting with or copwatching the police.
Free food! We'll have grill fired up, music playing, and plenty of space to relax and enjoy the day.
Let's eat, chat, and strengthen our community bonds. See you there!
Berkeley Copwatch is a grassroots volunteer group. We believe that watching the police is a crucial first step in the process of organizing.
For more information: https://www.berkeleycopwatch.org/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 22, 2024 10:04PM
