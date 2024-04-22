top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 4/24/2024
Palestine South Bay Anti-War Education & Student Activism

No Tech for Genocide! SJSU Boycott Rally

San Jose State University Student Union Patio
original image (1321x1323)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Students for a Democratic Society SJSU
Location Details:
San Jose State University Student Union Patio
Join students, faculty, staff, and San Jose community members on *Wednesday, April 24th at 4:30PM* as San Jose State Associated Students votes on a resolution to boycott Dell, HPE, and any company that aid in human rights abuses in Palestine as dictated by the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement. If passed it will be the first legislation of its kind within the California State University system.

Show solidarity with Palestinian and Muslim students, faculty, and organizers who faced mass suppression, cyber attacks, assault, doxxing, arrest, suspension, and demotion. All at the hands of Zionist students, faculty, and administration like Jonathan Roth, a history department professor who has still not been fired after attempting to doxx students and then assaulting a hijabi woman all on camera! And who called upon sympathetic media outlets to call us "terrorists"! And Linda Landau, an English department professor, who called student protesters "radicalized Iranians", again, on camera. And SJSU Police Department who arrested Omar R, an 18-year-old Palestinian freshman last semester, for assault and a hate crime against SJSU Students Supporting Israel with the only evidence being an empty Capri-sun juice packet. Though, these charges were dismissed in court, SJSU has still not released a retraction of the mass email that went out lying about the incident, nor issued an apology, nor cleared the suspension off Omar's record!

Show the Zionist sympathetic establishment that when the people dare to struggle, they take on the dare to win! And that our student fees at the People's University will not take part in this genocide!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6CV9j1SLol/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 22, 2024 7:38PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$210.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2024 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code