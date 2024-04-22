From the Open-Publishing Calendar
No Tech for Genocide! SJSU Boycott Rally
Date:
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Time:
4:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Students for a Democratic Society SJSU
Location Details:
San Jose State University Student Union Patio
Join students, faculty, staff, and San Jose community members on *Wednesday, April 24th at 4:30PM* as San Jose State Associated Students votes on a resolution to boycott Dell, HPE, and any company that aid in human rights abuses in Palestine as dictated by the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement. If passed it will be the first legislation of its kind within the California State University system.
Show solidarity with Palestinian and Muslim students, faculty, and organizers who faced mass suppression, cyber attacks, assault, doxxing, arrest, suspension, and demotion. All at the hands of Zionist students, faculty, and administration like Jonathan Roth, a history department professor who has still not been fired after attempting to doxx students and then assaulting a hijabi woman all on camera! And who called upon sympathetic media outlets to call us "terrorists"! And Linda Landau, an English department professor, who called student protesters "radicalized Iranians", again, on camera. And SJSU Police Department who arrested Omar R, an 18-year-old Palestinian freshman last semester, for assault and a hate crime against SJSU Students Supporting Israel with the only evidence being an empty Capri-sun juice packet. Though, these charges were dismissed in court, SJSU has still not released a retraction of the mass email that went out lying about the incident, nor issued an apology, nor cleared the suspension off Omar's record!
Show the Zionist sympathetic establishment that when the people dare to struggle, they take on the dare to win! And that our student fees at the People's University will not take part in this genocide!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C6CV9j1SLol/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 22, 2024 7:38PM
