From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine, Israel and the U.S. Empire
Date:
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Unitarian Universalists of San Francisco
Location Details:
1187 Franklin Street, San Francisco, 94109
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/97518810812?pwd=cG9KZ1J3aFJjaXh5SVdhODA4QWt1QT09
or Zoom:
https://zoom.us/j/97518810812?pwd=cG9KZ1J3aFJjaXh5SVdhODA4QWt1QT09
The news from Palestine and now other countries in the Middle East has become worse each day since the outbreak of the crisis on October 7. The facts about this war’s origins and intelligence failures are yet murky after 7 months. The known number of 30,000 Palestinian civilian deaths, and 70,000 injured keeps climbing, and appears to be unstoppable. Many of these known deaths are due to starvation. These catastrophic happenings between so-called “advanced” countries are the worst war statistics in history. This situation could lead to a broader international nuclear conflict. Protests in this country and around the world are demanding that the United States end its support for the Israeli government, so far to no avail. Here are questions that might help us to better deal with this crisis:
· What can an American citizen do to understand and try to stop this immoral and horrendous conflict at this juncture in history?
· What is needed when this conflict ends, to have justice and equality for all the people directly involved in this situation?
Richard Becker is the Western regional Coordinator of the ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) Coalition, and has researched and traveled to Palestine and the Middle East for the past 50 years. He is the author of Palestine, Israel, and the U.S. Empire, which new edition is out now and available for purchase. Mr. Becker has been an anti-war activist since the late 1960s, and is a frequent speaker at our UUSF Forum.
· What can an American citizen do to understand and try to stop this immoral and horrendous conflict at this juncture in history?
· What is needed when this conflict ends, to have justice and equality for all the people directly involved in this situation?
Richard Becker is the Western regional Coordinator of the ANSWER (Act Now to Stop War and End Racism) Coalition, and has researched and traveled to Palestine and the Middle East for the past 50 years. He is the author of Palestine, Israel, and the U.S. Empire, which new edition is out now and available for purchase. Mr. Becker has been an anti-war activist since the late 1960s, and is a frequent speaker at our UUSF Forum.
For more information: https://www.uusf.org/forum
Added to the calendar on Mon, Apr 22, 2024 6:19PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network