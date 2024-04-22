From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Ceasefire -Free Palestine: Richmond Peace Vigil
Friday, April 26, 2024
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Protest
Friends of Gayle McLaughlin, RCF, FPM
Sacramento Ave and San Luis Ave
Richmond CA
Peace Vigil and Banner Drop
