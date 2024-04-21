top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

The End of Capitalism as You Know It: the walking tour

Date:
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Time:
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
meet in the lobby of the American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
You may not have thought of capitalism in quite this way, but it may relieve you to. Storing up the value of your work time, and translating that saved up value into acquiring tools that speed your ability to make stuff and possibly save up even more time for non-work related purposes is one way to look at capitalism. So far, so good you may be thinking, "but isn't accumulating stuff insidious and harmful when it deprives others of their stuff?"

Hmmm. Come along on a free walking tour that posits that treating land/the Earth as something you can accumulate and derive economic value from just because you own it is a bad idea, and a bogus notion of what capitalism ought to be.

What if the house you build (or purchase with your saved up work time) is considered by society to be truly your property, but that the value of the Earth upon which your home sits is considered to be the property of society? That's a re-set on what capitalism means, isn't it?

And that's what my walking tour exploring the intersection of real estate and social movements in San Francisco is all about. You'll find the walk at least provocative, and possibly heart healing as it introduces a way of looking at private property and social property in a fresh and practical way that distinguishes land and location values as not properly speaking, capital . . . at least in the private advantage sense of capital.

Along the way you'll see the story of the Chinese democracy movement, the Black Panthers, Queer Liberation, and 8 other identity groups' sagas as fundamentally stories about resistance to the privatization of the Earth itself, and its economic value. And yes, these stories will attach to particular buildings and visuals along the route.


And remember, this walk is FREE . . . except for your time!
For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 21, 2024 4:04PM
