From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
'Words That Made the Difference' marks Brown v. Board of Education 70th Anniversary
Date:
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center
Email:
Phone:
510-434-3988
Location Details:
Holy Names University
3500 Mountain Blvd.
Oakland, CA 94619
3500 Mountain Blvd.
Oakland, CA 94619
The Barbara Lee and Elihu Harris Lecture Series presents Dr. Cindy Acker's "Words That Made the Difference: Brown v Board of Education," marking the 70th anniversary of the landmark supreme court schools desegregation ruling. In May of 1954, Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren, former governor of California, issued the unanimous decision that changed history forever. At a time when segregation in covert forms is still pervasive, Words That Made the Difference uses the courageous words of plaintiffs, witnesses, attorneys and Justice Warren to highlight the need to follow their legacy to protect and promote democracy. Admission to the performance is free and reservations are encouraged by calling the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center at (510) 434-3988.
The production team for "Words That Made the Difference" is led by Playwright/Director Dr. Cindy Acker with Co-Director Robert Paine, Stage Manager Quinn Gilchrist, Historic Researcher Sarah McArthur LeValley and Sound Designer Steve Shlisky. The cast features Melzena Murphy, Jacinta Kaumbulu, Bill Brobeck, Carrie Brobeck, Alfred Spielmann, Jim Oddie, Jim Mitulski, Amos White, Curtis Walker, Gary Moore, Jeff Moon, Gary Rudman, Dean Medek, Denise Richards, Eric Ward, Esther Uzoka, Eric Ward, Jennifer Orlick, Russ Whismore and Michael Hawkins.
Free with reservation.
The production team for "Words That Made the Difference" is led by Playwright/Director Dr. Cindy Acker with Co-Director Robert Paine, Stage Manager Quinn Gilchrist, Historic Researcher Sarah McArthur LeValley and Sound Designer Steve Shlisky. The cast features Melzena Murphy, Jacinta Kaumbulu, Bill Brobeck, Carrie Brobeck, Alfred Spielmann, Jim Oddie, Jim Mitulski, Amos White, Curtis Walker, Gary Moore, Jeff Moon, Gary Rudman, Dean Medek, Denise Richards, Eric Ward, Esther Uzoka, Eric Ward, Jennifer Orlick, Russ Whismore and Michael Hawkins.
Free with reservation.
For more information: https://mlkfreedomcenter.org/barbara-lee-a...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Apr 21, 2024 12:53PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network