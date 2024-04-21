'Words That Made the Difference' marks Brown v. Board of Education 70th Anniversary

Date:

Saturday, May 18, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center

Email:

Phone:

510-434-3988

Location Details:

Holy Names University

3500 Mountain Blvd.

Oakland, CA 94619

The Barbara Lee and Elihu Harris Lecture Series presents Dr. Cindy Acker's "Words That Made the Difference: Brown v Board of Education," marking the 70th anniversary of the landmark supreme court schools desegregation ruling. In May of 1954, Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren, former governor of California, issued the unanimous decision that changed history forever. At a time when segregation in covert forms is still pervasive, Words That Made the Difference uses the courageous words of plaintiffs, witnesses, attorneys and Justice Warren to highlight the need to follow their legacy to protect and promote democracy. Admission to the performance is free and reservations are encouraged by calling the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center at (510) 434-3988.



The production team for "Words That Made the Difference" is led by Playwright/Director Dr. Cindy Acker with Co-Director Robert Paine, Stage Manager Quinn Gilchrist, Historic Researcher Sarah McArthur LeValley and Sound Designer Steve Shlisky. The cast features Melzena Murphy, Jacinta Kaumbulu, Bill Brobeck, Carrie Brobeck, Alfred Spielmann, Jim Oddie, Jim Mitulski, Amos White, Curtis Walker, Gary Moore, Jeff Moon, Gary Rudman, Dean Medek, Denise Richards, Eric Ward, Esther Uzoka, Eric Ward, Jennifer Orlick, Russ Whismore and Michael Hawkins.



Free with reservation.