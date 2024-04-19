top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Labor & Workers

REI Workers in Santa Cruz Vote to Unionize

by Santa Cruz News
Fri, Apr 19, 2024 12:55PM
On April 18, workers at the REI store in Santa Cruz voted 32-12 in favor of forming a union. The workers filed for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board on March 14, at which time they announced their intent to join United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Local 5. The Santa Cruz REI store is the second REI location in the Bay Area to unionize, and the tenth nationwide. REI Workers in Santa Cruz say they are unionizing for "fair pay, sustainable schedule practices, and better working conditions."
original image (1016x1024)
"I'm proud to stand with my coworkers and take this first step towards a better REI for workers, consumers, and the larger outdoor community," said Truitt Archibald, an REI Sales Specialist at the Santa Cruz store, in a press release issued on March 14.

"As green vest, it's our hard work and expertise that make REI the brand that it is," Archibald said. "We deserve the compensation respect, and safer working conditions that only a union contract can guarantee."​

In March of 2022, REI's flagship store in the SoHo neighborhood of New York City was the first of the company's 181 stores to unionize. Eight more stores followed suit, with successful union elections in Berkeley, California; Cleveland, Ohio; Chicago, Illinois; Durham, North Carolina; Boston, Massachusetts; Bellingham, Washington; Maple Grove, Minnesota; and Indianapolis, Indiana.

Founded in 1938, Recreational Equipment, Inc. (REI) is structured as a cooperative. The company presently operates with 23 million members, and over 16,000 employees.

REI's website states: "The Earth is a co-op"

"We’re a community [...] making a different kind of outdoor company. Built by members, not investors," REI's website states. "Accountable to each other, not shareholders."


More information about the effort to unionize REI stores can be found at:

REI Union
https://www.ourrei.com/
§March 14 Press Release
by Santa Cruz News
Fri, Apr 19, 2024 12:55PM
sm_rei_union_santa_cruz_press_release.jpeg
original image (986x1284)
