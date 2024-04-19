From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Hands Off Iran: San Jose Emergency Action
Date:
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
San Jose Against War
Location Details:
Military recruitment offices, 2326 McKee Rd, San Jose
SAN JOSE EMERGENCY ACTION: HANDS OFF IRAN!
Join us this Saturday, April 20th from 1pm to 3pm at the military recruitment offices at 2326 McKee Rd in San Jose for an emergency protest & picket. Say NO to war with Iran! U.S. out of the Middle East! Free Palestine! Hands off Yemen! No more U.S. war!
