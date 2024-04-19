Hands Off Iran: San Jose Emergency Action

Saturday, April 20, 2024

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Protest

San Jose Against War

Military recruitment offices, 2326 McKee Rd, San Jose

SAN JOSE EMERGENCY ACTION: HANDS OFF IRAN!



Join us this Saturday, April 20th from 1pm to 3pm at the military recruitment offices at 2326 McKee Rd in San Jose for an emergency protest & picket. Say NO to war with Iran! U.S. out of the Middle East! Free Palestine! Hands off Yemen! No more U.S. war!