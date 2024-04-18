Punk Revolution: Book Talk with Author John Malkin

Date:

Friday, April 19, 2024

Time:

7:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Old Capitol Books

Location Details:

Old Capitol Books, 482 Alvarado St., Downtown Monterey

Come down to ye olde bookshoppe for a discussion with author John Malkin about his recent book PUNK REVOLUTION. Featuring a cool slide show of classic punk images and some new ones. And we will be spinning the tunes of the punks featured and interviewed in the book. It's gonna be so great!