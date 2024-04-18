From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Punk Revolution: Book Talk with Author John Malkin
Date:
Friday, April 19, 2024
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Old Capitol Books
Location Details:
Old Capitol Books, 482 Alvarado St., Downtown Monterey
Come down to ye olde bookshoppe for a discussion with author John Malkin about his recent book PUNK REVOLUTION. Featuring a cool slide show of classic punk images and some new ones. And we will be spinning the tunes of the punks featured and interviewed in the book. It's gonna be so great!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C56UDGxPxb4/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Apr 18, 2024 2:38PM
