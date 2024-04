We hope you’ll join us for a two-part series about the history of Zionism, capitalism, and Palestinian resistance. On Tuesday April 30th at 7:00 pm we’ll watch “The Occupation of the American Mind,” a documentary that exposes the Zionist propaganda machine in the US. We’ll serve Palestinian food and have time to discuss the film after watching.A week later we’ll meet at the same time and place to dig deeper into the history of the Zionist project and Palestinian resistance to colonialism in the context of global capitalism.Where: 510 Firehouse, 815 Alice Street, OaklandWhen: Tuesdays April 30th and May 7th, 7 PMSpace is limited. Please register here. https://www.eastbaydsa.org/events/67/2024-04-30-film-screening-occupation-of-the-american-mind/