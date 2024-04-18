From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Occupation of the American Mind Film Screening for Palestine Solidarity
Date:
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Time:
6:45 PM - 9:45 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Christina Beach
Location Details:
510 Firehouse, 815 Alice Street, Oakland
We hope you’ll join us for a two-part series about the history of Zionism, capitalism, and Palestinian resistance. On Tuesday April 30th at 7:00 pm we’ll watch “The Occupation of the American Mind,” a documentary that exposes the Zionist propaganda machine in the US. We’ll serve Palestinian food and have time to discuss the film after watching.
A week later we’ll meet at the same time and place to dig deeper into the history of the Zionist project and Palestinian resistance to colonialism in the context of global capitalism.
Where: 510 Firehouse, 815 Alice Street, Oakland
When: Tuesdays April 30th and May 7th, 7 PM
Space is limited. Please register here. https://www.eastbaydsa.org/events/67/2024-04-30-film-screening-occupation-of-the-american-mind/
