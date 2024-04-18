From the Open-Publishing Calendar
EARTH DAY SAN FRANCISCO FESTIVAL 2024
Green City Project presents, in cooperation with the Planet Drum Foundation:
Earth Day SF - A Participating Event for Climate Week San Francisco!
11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, April 21
Speakers & Workshops! Arts & Culture! Gather with us on April 21, 2024, for Earth Day SF, as this is your launching pad for change.
Enjoy a family-friendly event with live music and entertainment, cooking demos, a green transportation area, aquaponic and gray-water system exhibits, silk-screening workshops, speakers, nonprofit booths, vendors and more.
Make this your day for a celebration of Mother Earth, for gathering as eco-activists and growing our environmental awareness. And having fun in the process!
The New Farm is our new venue! It is an urban embodiment of connecting to the Earth, through music, art, and community. At The New Farm, native plants and abundant edible gardens are
celebrated along with living sustainably.
Come join us!
Green City Project presents, in cooperation with the Planet Drum Foundation:
Earth Day SF - A Participating Event for Climate Week San Francisco!
11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, April 21
Speakers & Workshops! Arts & Culture! Gather with us on April 21, 2024, for Earth Day SF, as this is your launching pad for change.
Enjoy a family-friendly event with live music and entertainment, cooking demos, a green transportation area, aquaponic and gray-water system exhibits, silk-screening workshops, speakers, nonprofit booths, vendors and more.
Make this your day for a celebration of Mother Earth, for gathering as eco-activists and growing our environmental awareness. And having fun in the process!
The New Farm is our new venue! It is an urban embodiment of connecting to the Earth, through music, art, and community. At The New Farm, native plants and abundant edible gardens are
celebrated along with living sustainably.
Come join us!
For more information: https://www.earthdaysanfrancisco.org/
