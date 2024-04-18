top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

Earth Day SF Festival 2024

The New Farm 10 Cargo Way San Francisco, CA 94124 Family-friendly event
original image (1804x835)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Time:
11:00 AM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Green City Project and Planet Drum
Location Details:
The New Farm
10 Cargo Way
San Francisco, CA 94124

Family-friendly event
EARTH DAY SAN FRANCISCO FESTIVAL 2024

Green City Project presents, in cooperation with the Planet Drum Foundation:

Earth Day SF - A Participating Event for Climate Week San Francisco!

11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday, April 21

Speakers & Workshops! Arts & Culture! Gather with us on April 21, 2024, for Earth Day SF, as this is your launching pad for change.

Enjoy a family-friendly event with live music and entertainment, cooking demos, a green transportation area, aquaponic and gray-water system exhibits, silk-screening workshops, speakers, nonprofit booths, vendors and more.

Make this your day for a celebration of Mother Earth, for gathering as eco-activists and growing our environmental awareness. And having fun in the process!

The New Farm is our new venue! It is an urban embodiment of connecting to the Earth, through music, art, and community. At The New Farm, native plants and abundant edible gardens are
celebrated along with living sustainably.

Come join us!
For more information: https://www.earthdaysanfrancisco.org/
