Sacramento: Ceasefire Demonstration
Sunday, April 21, 2024
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Protest
Angela
South Side Park
Corner of 7th & T St.
Sacramento, CA
Rally: Save the Planet: Stop Arming Israel, End the Gaza genocide
For more information: https://sac4palestine.org/rally-april-21-2...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Apr 17, 2024 7:49PM
