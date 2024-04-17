From the Open-Publishing Newswire

From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Palo Alto: Silent Vigil for Ceasefire and Peace in Ukraine and Palestine/Gaza

Date:

Friday, April 19, 2024

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Vigil/Ritual

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

855 El Camino, Palo Alto, CA

corner of Embarcadero and El Camino, on the public sidewalk just outside Town & Country Village, in front of the big lamppost "sign"







Contact us at Support Women's League for Peace & Freedom's Friday noon-1 silent vigils (in Quaker fashion), for ceasefire and peace in Ukraine and Palestine/Gaza, and an end to global violence. We also bring and welcome other signs for causes of peace and justice, and an end to nuclear weapons through the in-force international Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. And we always welcome your signs for peace and justice, protection of our environment and justice for the poor and unhoused. Lend a hand with a sign or help with a banner. You never know whose mind you'll change, or give comfort to, or inspire. Come in peace, leave in peace.Contact us at wilpf.peninsula.paloalto [at] gmail.com