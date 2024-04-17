Earth Day at the Elkhorn Slough Reserve

Date:

Saturday, April 27, 2024

Time:

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Other

Organizer/Author:

Elkhorn Slough Reserve

Location Details:

Elkhorn Slough National Estuarine Research Reserve

1700 Elkhorn Road, Watsonville

For over 50 years, Earth Day has been bringing people together to take action for the environment. Celebrate with us at the Elkhorn Slough Reserve by exploring our trails on a guided hike, helping catalog species in a BioBlitz, or caring for pollinators as a Garden Steward! No advanced registration required!



Schedule:



Guided Hikes:

* 10am Natural History Hike

* 11am Natural History Hike

* 2pm Mindfulness Hike

BioBlitz: 9:30am-4pm

Garden Stewards: 10:30am-3pm

Visitor Center exhibits and Reserve trails open 9am-5pm!





Guided Hikes



Explore the Reserve and become an environmental advocate!



Ever wondered what makes Elkhorn Slough so special? Besides it’s beautiful views and fun ways to explore, Elkhorn Slough is home and highway for a huge diversity of wildlife because of the people who came together to protect it. Learn more about the Reserve’s wildlife on a guided hike and be inspired to help conserve the world around you!







BioBlitz



Photograph plants and wildlife and become a citizen scientist!



Check in at our BioBlitz booth to learn how to use iNaturalist, then head out to explore the Reserve and record your observations. Knowing what species are found in an area is an important step in learning about and protecting our environment. Photos can be taken and uploaded straight from your cell phone, or bring your camera and upload photos on a web browser when you get home. Help us record the rich diversity of plants and wildlife found on the Reserve and contribute to important scientific data!







Garden Stewards



Care for native plants and become a pollinator’s hero!



Meet our Volunteer Land Stewards outside the Visitor Center and help us look after our pollinator garden. Pollinators like bees, butterflies, flies and beetles are animals that move pollen between flowers, and they’re vital members of healthy ecosystems. Native flowers are a pollinator’s paradise, and by taking care of them, you’re helping protect the environment not just right here, but throughout our local area!