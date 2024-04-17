From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Neuro-Linguistic Programming & UC Santa Cruz - Interview w/ Robert Dilts and Michael Hall
Interview with teachers/authors Robert Dilts and Michael Hall on the history of NLP, it's development at the University of California Santa Cruz in the mid-1970's and the recent January, 2024 Neuro-Linguistic Programming Leadership Summit in Santa Cruz, California. This interview was originally broadcast on KZSC 88.1 (UCSC) on March 21, 2024. It was re-broadcast on KSQD, Santa Cruz.
Listen now:
Interview with teachers/authors Robert Dilts and Michael Hall on the history of NLP, it's development at the University of California Santa Cruz in the mid-1970's and the recent January, 2024 Neuro-Linguistic Programming Leadership Summit in Santa Cruz, California. This interview was originally broadcast on KZSC 88.1 (UCSC) on March 21, 2024.
For more information: http://www.nlpu.com/NLPU.html
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network