Palestine
Palestine
Palestine South Bay

No Tech for Genocide Sit-In and Demo at Google Offices in Sunnyvale

by Keeping Eye on Tech
Wed, Apr 17, 2024 3:59AM
Angry Google employees and supporters protested at office in Sunnyvale yesterday. Same day demonstrations were held in San Francisco, Seattle and New York City.
Red Stop fueling genocide banner
original image (799x533)
Photos by Len and Nancy

Google has deepened a contract with the Israeli government. A group of 20 to 30 people staged a sit-in at Google Cloud CEO’s office in Sunnyvale, CA on April 16. Also, one hundred Googlers and supporters protested outdoors and marched on the Sunnyvale campus demanding Google drop Project Nimbus, a cloud contract with Israel's government, which has been used in Gaza genocide.

Time Magazine reported recently that the Israeli Ministry of Defense has its own “landing zone” into Google Cloud, that provides them a way to store and process data and access AI services. Furthermore it gave the Israeli government a 15% discount on consulting fees.
§Colorful Banners
by Keeping Eye on Tech
Wed, Apr 17, 2024 3:59AM
green yellow blue banners
original image (800x531)
§March
by Keeping Eye on Tech
Wed, Apr 17, 2024 3:59AM
marchers in black with Google equals Genocide banner
original image (799x533)
§Cease Fire
by Keeping Eye on Tech
Wed, Apr 17, 2024 3:59AM
sm_len2.jpg
original image (800x531)
§No Cloud for Israel
by Keeping Eye on Tech
Wed, Apr 17, 2024 3:59AM
sm_nocloudforme3.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
