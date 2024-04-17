No Tech for Genocide Sit-In and Demo at Google Offices in Sunnyvale by Keeping Eye on Tech

Angry Google employees and supporters protested at office in Sunnyvale yesterday. Same day demonstrations were held in San Francisco, Seattle and New York City.

Photos by Len and Nancy



Google has deepened a contract with the Israeli government. A group of 20 to 30 people staged a sit-in at Google Cloud CEO’s office in Sunnyvale, CA on April 16. Also, one hundred Googlers and supporters protested outdoors and marched on the Sunnyvale campus demanding Google drop Project Nimbus, a cloud contract with Israel's government, which has been used in Gaza genocide.



Time Magazine reported recently that the Israeli Ministry of Defense has its own “landing zone” into Google Cloud, that provides them a way to store and process data and access AI services. Furthermore it gave the Israeli government a 15% discount on consulting fees.

