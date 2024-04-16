Demand Release of Golden Gate Arrestees

Date:

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Time:

5:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

@missiondefense_sf

Location Details:

425 7th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Head to SF county jail to rally for release of folks arrested on the Golden Gate Bridge in A15 actions yesterday and greet them when they come out.



We'll be here until our people are free!