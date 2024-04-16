From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Demand Release of Golden Gate Arrestees
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
5:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Protest
@missiondefense_sf
425 7th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Head to SF county jail to rally for release of folks arrested on the Golden Gate Bridge in A15 actions yesterday and greet them when they come out.
We'll be here until our people are free!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/p/C51nMzOSiXY
