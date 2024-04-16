Indigenous Youths and Women led the opening day of the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues, as it began its two week session at the U.N. in New York. The defense of Mother Earth was the focus of testimony. Mining companies continue their violence while seizing Indigenous Peoples land and water globally in the name of "transitional energy" projects.

Oglala Lakota Youth and the Global Indigenous Youth Caucus Lead at United NationsBy Brenda Norrell, Censored News, April 15, 2024NEW YORK -- "We are witnessing the genocide and displacement of Palestinian people. We demand the right of return to their ancestral homeland," the Global Indigenous Youth Caucus told the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues as it opened its two-week session on Monday.Representing the seven regions of the world, the youths expressed gratitude to their elders for their defense of ancestral homelands, and recognized the role of forced removal of Indigenous children from their families, in disregard for the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.Mining interests and government policies threaten Indigenous with displacement, loss of life, the denial of burial and ceremonial rights and the disruption of generational knowledge transfer. The youths pointed out the lack of education that is based on an Indigenous perspective that results in ignorance, and said Treaties need to be recognized as vital in climate change adaptation plans and the legal framework.Pointing out the global crisis of the genocide in Palestine, the youths called for an expert working group that connects the forced removal and ethnic cleansing of Indigenous youths and people from their ancestral homelands to the worsening climate crisis. Their statement brought a roar of applause at the United Nations in New York today.In Ecuador, Canada's Mining Means More Violence"It is unacceptable for the state to use charges such as 'terrorism' to silence dissenting voices and to criminalize legitimate resistance," Zenaida Yasacama, Vice President of CONAIE Ecuador told the U.N.CONAIE said mining and energy transition is a crucial issue and affects Indigenous Peoples in Ecuador's right to self-determination. Corporations are using the term 'energy transition' which cannot be used to further the violence which has already resulted from mining.In recent months in Ecuador, there has been growing violence due to copper mining, in southern Ecuador, where Canadian companies are copper mining. Copper is considered a 'critical mineral.' Energy transition can not be used to justify pillaging and violence, CONAIE told the U.N.Currently, talks are underway for a free trade agreement between Ecuador and Canada, but this cannot be done at the expense of Indigenous Peoples, CONAIE said."Canadian mining companies must be held responsible for their actions," said CONAIE, the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador.Indigenous Youths: Self-Determination not a reality without changes: Youths on the FrontlineMakanalani Gomes, Hawaiian Filipino, one of three co-chairs of the Global Indigenous Youth Caucus, expressed deep gratitude for the sacrifices and labor of ancestors and elders, including their work resulting in the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and this Forum.Self-determination, however, is far from being a reality for Indigenous youths, who face some of the most challenging issues across the planet.The reality is that for decision makers in institutions, Indigenous youths engagement most often is "fleeting and not substantial."Without true recognition, including structural modification, at the United Nations, she said self-determination for Indigenous youths will continue to be merely be an "online document or check in the laundry list of a project involving Indigenous Peoples."She said this work is for future generations, so Indigenous youths will no longer be needed to be defenders, activists and advocates, but instead enjoy their cultural ways, and their relationship with Mother Earth as mother and child.Inuit Caretakers of Far NorthThe Inuit Circumpolar Council told the U.N. today that Inuit are the original inhabitants a vast region which is rich in biodiversity. Inuit are working to ensure Inuit rights of living on the land with the resources. Inuit spoke on the importance of receiving the U.N. Equator Prize.The Criminalization of Indigenous Peoples and RightsIndigenous Peoples are victims of mining and pipelines, and energy projects around the world, including 'clean energy' projects which do not take into consideration the human rights of Indigenous Peoples, Naw Ei Ei Min, member of Myanmar's Indigenous Karen people, told the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues as it opened its session on Monday.Indigenous Peoples are imprisoned for maintaining their rights to their land, in opposition to mining or pipelines. Indigenous leaders are targeted to suppress the entire community. The report points out that Indigenous languages are threatened. Further, the report states that banks and private sectors should not be allowed to support this criminalization.The report points out the use of the law to criminalize the defense of rights. It also points out the inadequate recognition of indigenous rights in national laws.Indigenous of Brazil Leads Opening Session"We will never again have a Brazil without us," said Sonia Guajajara, Minister of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil, during her passionate appeal in the defense of Indigenous in the Amazon, during the opening of the UN Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues on Monday."This is not a legacy that is given," she said. "We must be courageous and walk together."The journey begins here, she said. "So the world will never again walk without the participation and knowledge of Indigenous People.""The extreme right and climate deniers will gain strength if social inequalities widen with climate changes."Without protection, organized crime and destructive capitalist policies will remain strong. She said the environmental agenda must be combined with the human rights agenda. There must be free, prior and informed consent.Australia's Incarceration of Aboriginal Youths: Cruel and Inhumane"Unliveable, disgusting and inhumane," those are the conditions that children endure in Australia's prisons. The policy of taking Aboriginal children from their families continues with the cruel and inhumane treatment of Aboriginal children in prisons, Hannah McGlade told the U.N."Their lives are precious, their lives matter," McGlade said. The removal of Aboriginal children from their families, high rates of child incarceration, and extensive hours in solidarity confinement, are among the reasons that Australia has among the highest suicide rates in the world.Read more at Censored News:Also see: Interior Sec. Deb Haaland praised Biden at the UN Permanent Forum, and is cut off at three minutes like everyone else. Here's what Haaland didn't tell the UN on Monday:Copyright Censored News