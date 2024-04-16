Webinar: Discriminatory Policies on Social Media Platforms in Times of War

Thursday, April 18, 2024

10:30 AM - 10:30 AM

Panel Discussion

Angela

Zoom

In the second installment of our Palestinian Digital Rights Group, we will be discussing the role of social media since the start of the war on Gaza and the ongoing genocide. 7amleh will be joined by our partners at the Action Center for Race and the Economy, as well as the U.S. Campaign for Palestinian Rights as we explore how social media has impacted recent events in Palestine and Israel. Though we will be discussing social media in general, our conversation will have a specific focus on Meta, YouTube, and X (Twitter).